February 15, 2017

BUT OF COURSE: Wegmans faces boycott over Trump wines.

The Gates-based grocer is being called on to remove Trump Winery products from its Virginia stores, where it sells 237 different wines from 58 wineries in that state.

The Stop Trump Wine group has asked Virginians to boycott grocers, retailers, restaurants and other organizations doing business with Trump Winery.

“Events during Donald Trump’s campaign made it clear that Eric Trump, the president of Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Virginia, shares the views of his father,” according to the group’s website. “Let’s demonstrate through economic action that the residents and businesses of Charlottesville will not stand for the hatred espoused by Eric Trump and those like him.”