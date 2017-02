THEY TOLD ME IF DONALD TRUMP WERE ELECTED, THE STREETS WOULD BE FULL OF FASCISTS. AND THEY WERE RIGHT! NYU Postpones Gateway Pundit DC Correspondent Lucian Wintrich’s Speech Due to Threats. “This is what you get after eight years of Barack Obama.”

Related: Canadian Students Rally Behind Liberal Activist Calling on Comrades to ‘Punch a Zionist.’