February 15, 2017

DAVID HARSANYI: Why “The Resistance” Is The Best Thing That’s Happened To Donald Trump: By offering a zero-sum choice, Democrats have made defending the president a lot easier. “For pundits on the Left, the idea that conservatives can judge the presidency issue by issue is completely unacceptable. . . . The Resistance gives conservatives the space to defend long-standing political positions such as school choice, immigration enforcement, and deregulation. I imagine many Republicans would happily hand over the scalp of more Michael Flynns if it meant creating a more stable and experienced administration. But they also understand that people who treat DeVos like a bigger threat to the republic than Steve Bannon will never be placated. Those who spend weeks after the election acting like the Electoral College was some kind trick pulled on the country are not interested in ‘rule of law.’ They’re interested in Democrats.”