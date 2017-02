NAKED LUNCH: Police say naked man on drugs broke into NBC’s DC bureau. An NBC employee “tackled the trespasser and held the person down until police arrived. While holding down the suspect, the employee was bitten on his forearm by the intruder, the police report said.”

No word yet on the whereabouts of Keith Olbermann, Brian Williams, Al Sharpton, the cast of Manimal, and other current and former feral NBC employees.