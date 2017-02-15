February 15, 2017

THE 1980S CALLED, YADDA, YADDA, YADDA: Russian Spy Ship Spotted Off Delaware Coast.

The ship is equipped with technology that can intercept nearby communications and measure U.S. navy sonar capability, officials told FoxNews. “It’s not a huge concern, but we are keeping our eyes on it,” an official elaborated.

The same ship, theSSV-175 Viktor Leonov, has been repeatedly deployed to the U.S. coast and harangued U.S. naval operations. The ship spent nearly a month in the Gulf of Mexico in April 2014 intercepting U.S. communications, after making a brief pit stop in Havana in February. At the time, Pentagon officials suspected the ship of lingering in international waters to monitor U.S. nuclear submarines in Georiga, and other naval installations.

Later that year, the Leonov made its way to the pacific ocean where it clung to U.S. military exercises off the coast of Hawaii. In each case the Russian ship stayed in international waters, which begin 12 nautical miles off the coast of the U.S.