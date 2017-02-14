February 14, 2017

YEAH, THE FLYNN RESIGNATION’S AN EMBARRASSMENT, but Obama had his failed appointments, often tinged with scandal: “There’s Chas Freeman, Sanjay Gupta, Annette Nazareth, Tom Daschle, Bill Richardson, Nancy Killefer — who am I leaving out? And there are still problems with Adolfo Carrion. But at least Ron Kirk made it through despite his tax problems. . . . Oh, yeah. Judd Gregg. And the Zinni debacle.” I don’t recall the press acting like that was the beginning of the end for Obama’s presidency.