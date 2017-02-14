February 14, 2017

NEW CIVILITY WATCH: “There are plenty of images NYT could have used for this headline that didn’t involve Stephen Miller’s head on a spike. This is just in seriously bad taste, imagine if Breitbart or another more conservative outlet had posted an image of say Valerie Jarrett’s head on a spike.”

You stay classy, New York Times — and I eagerly await Timesman Paul Krugman’s furious condemnation of this eliminationist imagery.

