February 14, 2017

JAYVEE: Execution Leaflets Bring New ISIS Terror Fear to Pakistan.

The sheets feature the black flag of ISIS, alongside pictures of an execution and armed militants waving automatic rifles as they parade through streets, thought to be in Iraq or Syria.

It’s not clear who distributed the leaflets in the Kurram tribal area, and their origin cannot be independently verified by NBC News.

Pakistan’s government says ISIS has no real organizational presence in the country, and the papers may have been produced by lone sympathizers rather than the group’s more central elements.

However, American officials warned last year that ISIS is attempting to establish a foothold across the border with Afghanistan, and the group has claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks.

The leaflets’ appearance has worried recipients that the influence of the militant group is spreading into new areas.