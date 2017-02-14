February 14, 2017
JOHN RINGO, ON FACEBOOK:
The world constantly reminds me of Heinlein.
Does anyone else remember Thorby’s uncle, the professor, lecturing Thorby (who had lived as a slave under the ‘kindness’ of the Sargon, an Islamic society) that the Sargon worlds did not practice slavery but ‘indentured servitude’ which was more similar to serfdom?
(Ref: Citizen of the Galaxy which if you haven’t read it, you’re wrong.)
Violence is speech. Speech is violence. Slavery is freedom.
The Left has taken up Orwell as a manual, not a warning.
This is what he’s talking about: Georgetown Prof Defends Islamic Slavery.