February 14, 2017

CONNIE DU TOIT HAS PASSED AWAY: And Kim has a gofundme to try to put his life back together.

From the gofundme page:

Now my beloved Conne is gone, and I have to restart my life. This means clearing the debt, leaving the house where we lived together, and learning how to live without the woman who made my life possible. I’m a writer, and I have to write again, because it’s all I know. So I’ll be finishing those long-neglected novels, and yes — I will start blogging again. I just need the funds to make that possible.

Please help me.