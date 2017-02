SO I MENTIONED A WHILE BACK THAT I BOUGHT A NIKON D500. I haven’t gotten to use it much, but here’s a pic from my dad’s memorial service. It was handheld, 1/3 of a second at 112mm on the 18-200 VR zoom. (VR means vibration reduction, which is just Nikon’s name for optical image stabilization). This is unsharpened, unedited, just as it came from the camera. I adjusted the ISO up to 4000 after this shot, but it turned out pretty well.