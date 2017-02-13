February 13, 2017

ACHTUNG BABIES: Hollywood’s Nazi Paranoia Is Out of Control:

[Sarah] Silverman apparently has never lived in a “town” that has ever had surveyor markings or communication markers to inform utility engineers where to drill when doing street or power line repairs. This magical place where no construction work ever happens also sounds like Heaven on Earth, so in case Sarah gives this a read, I hope she directs me to this city so I can move there immediately.

These six-to-midnight comparisons of Trump to Hitler serve only to assure average voters, who presumably remember all the “Bushitler” signs during the George W. Bush administration, that this is simply business as usual for Hollywood activists whenever a Republican is elected president. If this was President Ted Cruz, Rand Paul or even Jeb Bush, we’d be hearing the same things. But worst of all, it’s just dumb and lazy.

There are valid reasons to be concerned about President Trump. Reports of infighting and dysfunction at the highest levels of his administration aren’t a great look, especially for a candidate who ran on hiring the “best people” and doing a better job than our “incompetent leaders.”

Which makes it even more incredible that the following actually needs to be spelled out: Donald Trump isn’t Adolf Hitler, and hasn’t actually done a single comparable thing to the Nazi dictator. He hasn’t confiscated guns or banned ammunition. He hasn’t banned a race of people from working in the firearms industry, or any other industry for that matter. He hasn’t put the national media under state control, and he doesn’t have a minister of information personally approving which films can or cannot be made.