February 14, 2017

“WE?” We Are Already Struggling to Keep Outrage Alive in the Age of Trump.

Yes, I’m aware that Barack Obama broke norms when he attacked the Supreme Court during his State of the Union speech in 2010. I thought then — and still do — that this was outrageous. But Trump’s remarks are worse. Suggesting that a judge who rules against the president lacks legitimacy in his judicial function profoundly undermines not only the Constitution, but the centuries of common-law tradition that preceded it. Anyone who wants to defend Trump by reference to Obama’s transgressions may imagine me saying, in your mother’s voice, “Two wrongs don’t make a right.”

No, but the different treatment of two wrongs reveals hypocrisy.