NATURAL ANTIOXIDANT could prevent liver disease. I’ve been taking PQQ for a couple of months for its reported cardiac benefits. This is a plus. It’s cheap. I take it with NAC, and, of course, CoQ10. The CoQ10, by the way, is the supplement that seems to have the biggest impact. Everyone I’ve gotten to try it, from the Insta-Wife and Insta-Daughter to my younger brother says they have noticeably better energy levels with it.