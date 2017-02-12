February 12, 2017

WE HAD BEEN WARNED TO ATTEMPT NO LANDINGS THERE: NASA hopes to drill into Jupiter’s moon Europa.

According to Tech Times, the lander would analyze Europa’s chemical composition to identify whether microbial life or the building blocks of life are present on the frozen moon.

Many scientists point to Europa as one of the most likely places in the solar system for being able to sustain life. Europa seems to sport a salty ocean beneath its crust, and evidence collected so far points to a strong likelihood that the subsurface water would be able to support life.

Furthermore, Europa seems capable of producing hydrogen and oxygen, further indicating that the moon may be hospitable to living organisms.

A new proposal for a mission to Europa suggests launching a probe by 2030. The lander would be able to drill into Europa’s crust far above its possible life-friendly subsurface ocean.