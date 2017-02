WELL, THE CONSERVATIVE JUSTICES SOMETIMES GO LEFT, BUT THE LEFTIST JUDGES NEVER GO RIGHT: “As seriously botched as this Ninth Circuit opinion is, all sides assume that all 4 Democrat-appointed Justices on the SCOTUS would vote to uphold it if it were appealed to an 8 Justice Court. That perception, more than any disparaging words of Donald Trump, should dishearten any lawyer or judge in the USA.”