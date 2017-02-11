February 11, 2017

SCOTT JOHNSON ON the Ninth Circuit’s sua sponte en banc motion. “In other words, no party moved for the rehearing; one of the court’s many judges did so on his own (i.e., sua sponte). I’m guessing it might be Judge Kozinski or Judge Bybee. I would love to hear from a knowledgeable court watcher on this point. . . .The Ninth Circuit is so unwieldy it doesn’t actually rehear cases en banc; it rehears them in enlarged panels drawn from the whole roster of regular active judges on the court and calls the enlarged panels en banc.”

