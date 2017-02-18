February 18, 2017

EIGHT YEARS AGO, ON INSTAPUNDIT:

POLITICO: A REVOLVING DOOR? “In three months since Election Day, at least a half-dozen prominent journalists have taken jobs working for the federal government. Journalists, including some of those who’ve jumped ship, say it’s better to have a solid job in government than a shaky job – or none at all – in an industry that’s fading fast. But conservative critics answer with a question: Would journalists be making the same career choices if John McCain had beaten Barack Obama in November?” If it were another industry, and a Republican candidate/President, the press would treat this as a serious conflict of interest. It does kinda explain the favorable election coverage . . . .