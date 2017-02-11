February 11, 2017

HERE’S MORE OF THAT MYTHICAL VOTING FRAUD: Urbana man charged with living, voting in U.S. illegally. “A Mexican national who has lived in Urbana since 2005, allegedly using a stolen identity, was arraigned Thursday on seven federal counts, including four related to voting by an illegal immigrant. . . . An affidavit accompanying the criminal complaint said that authorities were tipped off to Valencia-Sandoval’s real identity last August when the Piatt County sheriff’s office was informed that he had been living under Vasquez’s name for about 11 years. Valencia-Sandoval most recently has worked for an Urbana drywall contractor. Last month, Valencia-Sandoval was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border in Laredo, Texas, when he attempted to re-enter the country with a Texas birth certificate and state of Illinois ID card bearing the name of Ramiro Guerrora Vasquez.”