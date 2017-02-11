February 11, 2017

THE NEW DODGE DEMON: It Will Probably Be the Fastest Muscle Car Ever at Over 900hp.

The Demon will weigh about 215 pounds less than a Hellcat, reported Motor Authority. A Hellcat weighs in at about 4,448 pounds. To cut the weight, Dodge has reportedly removed the passenger front seat and rear bench seat.

Dodge has also introduced the Demon Crate, a special equipment pack that turns the car from a regular street ride into to an all-out drag-strip demolisher. Dodge claims the crate will boast 18 parts that set the car up for the drag strip, including performance parts, track tools, spare wheels and something it calls the “Demon Track Pack System.”

But, some new fuel to the fire on what the Demon will be just got tossed on the fire.

In the below Instagram post by Ryan Nagode on Tuesday evening, a designer at Fiat/Chrysler (the photo is taken from HQ; a Dodge spokeswoman confirmed Nagode’s employment), an image appears to show the Demon’s refreshed infotainment system. On the performance page, there is a dyno graph showing a peak horsepower of about 900. The graph goes up to 1,000 horsepower. If true, the Demon will have significantly more power than the already ludicrous Hellcat.