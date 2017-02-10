February 10, 2017

DISEASE: With 404 cases, Washington mumps outbreak continues to grow.

Approximately 25% of the total infections occurred among people within the 14 to 18 age group, 22% in the 10 to 13 age group, 14% in the 5 to 9 age group, 5% in the 19 to 24 age group and 3% in the infant to 4 age group. People over 25 made up the remaining reported infections. No deaths have been reported.

“It’s been a continuous upwards track of new cases. However, until we reach a point where no more vulnerable people are exposed, it may continue to grow,” said Dave Johnson, a spokesman for the Washington State Department of Health.

Each year, the number of mumps cases fluctuates within a range of a couple hundred to a couple thousand cases, according to Dr. Manisha Patel, a medical officer at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During 2016, a “high” year, 46 states and the District of Columbia reported 5,311 total cases but only a handful of states pushed the numbers above average. Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, New York and Illinois each confirmed more than 300 cases.

Though he doesn’t have a crystal ball, Haselow said, “based on the way the epidemic curve is going down, if it continues on that trend, we may be lucky enough to be out of this in a couple of months.” A mumps outbreak is over, he explained, when a state has a period of a full 26 days without any cases, the longest potential incubation period.

“This is the second-largest outbreak of mumps in the US in the last 25 years, and it is by far the most diverse outbreak,” he said.