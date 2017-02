FIRST THEY INVENTED THE TERM AS A POLITICAL WEAPON. THEN IT GOT TURNED AROUND ON THEM. NOW: CNN host Chris Cuomo says ‘fake news’ insult is ‘equivalent of the N-word for journalists.’

UPDATE: Even better, now he’s been forced to apologize for being offensive to African-Americans. “Calling a journalist fake -nothing compared to the pain of a racial slur. I should not have said it. I apologize.” I love this.