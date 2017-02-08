February 8, 2017

TORQUEY: Tesla’s 5-Seater Model S Crushes $1.5 Million Sports Cars Off the Line.

This latest test by Motor Trend pushed the Tesla ahead of the 2017 911 Turbo S, which was previously the quickest according to tests conducted by the magazine in November 2016. It also puts the Model S P100, which has a base price of $135,700, ahead of the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and Porsche 918 Spyder, which have base prices of $1.5 million, $1.5 million and $845,000 respectively.

Operating in Tesla’s Ludicrous Easter Egg mode, the Model S accelerated from 0 to 30 mph 0.05 seconds faster than the 911 Turbo S, the magazine says in its review. The two vehicles even out as the acceleration continues, with the Tesla edging ahead by 0.2 seconds as the cars move from 60 mph through to 90 mph. The two cross the quarter-mile mark together at 10.5 seconds, according to Motor Trend.