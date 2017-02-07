February 7, 2017

HUFFPO’s GINA M. FLORIO: Linda Sarsour’s Intersectional Mantra Is One We Need To Live By.

Sarsour’s words couldn’t have been more relevant and more true, but unfortunately, a lot of people completely missed the point. Any feminist movement that isn’t being led by at least one WOC [Woman of Color] — if not several — is a movement that isn’t worth following. For as long as women have been fighting for their basic human rights, WOC have been ignored, neglected, and mistreated to a degree that white women have never endured, and will never have to. To this day, mainstream white feminism fails to recognize these discrepancies, and as a result, minority women are left with no platform to speak up and demand change.

That’s why Sarsour has made it her life’s work to make sure no WOC is left behind in any feminist march. She’s acutely aware of the systemic injustices WOC have to face, and she speaks out about them on a regular basis.