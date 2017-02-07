February 7, 2017

PAUL CASSELL EXPLODES THE CONSPIRACY THEORIES: Did Milo Yiannopoulos secretly send more than 100 thugs to Berkeley to break up his own speech? “The only thing that remains strange about the events last week is the fact that Berkeley police have proved so inept. While the police were praised for their ‘restraint’ during the riots (and perhaps that praise was justified — I venture no opinion on riot-control tactics), they have been unable to now identify even a single one of these criminals.”