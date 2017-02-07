February 7, 2017

TICKLISH: Supreme Court fight over Gorsuch puts Schumer in a bind.

Within hours of President Trump’s announcement that he nominated Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, a conservative group launched a $7 million ad campaign aimed at pressuring politically vulnerable red-state Senate Democrats to vote for for nominee.

At the same moment, thousands of protesters swarmed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s, D-N.Y., Brooklyn apartment, some of them waiving plastic spines, demanding that Schumer and the Democrats hold firm and block Gorsuch from the high court.

Schumer, who is in his first term as Senate Democratic leader, is in a difficult political position as the Senate considers the nomination of Gorsuch, a highly respected jurist currently serving on the bench of the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.

With five vulnerable Democrats and eight more seats on the verge of being competitive in 2018, Schumer must find a way to satisfy the Democratic base by fighting the nomination without jeopardizing the re-election prospects of a big portion of his caucus who have to run for re-election in states that Trump won.