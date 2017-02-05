February 5, 2017

STRANGE NEW TRUMP-RESPECT IN . . . THE GUARDIAN? Trump is no fascist. He is a champion for the forgotten millions; Obama promised solutions but let the people down. Is it any surprise that they voted for real change? “America is deeply divided, but it’s not divided between fascists and Democrats. It’s more accurate to say that America is divided between the elites and everybody else, and Trump’s election was a rejection of the elites. . . . The failure to understand why these measures are popular with millions of Americans stems from a deep sense of disconnection in American society that didn’t begin with Trump or the 2016 election. For years, millions of voters have felt left behind by an economic recovery that largely excluded them, a culture that scoffed at their beliefs and a government that promised change but failed to deliver.”