February 5, 2017

IF ONLY THEY FOUGHT OUR ENEMIES THIS HARD: The State Department Goes to War on Donald Trump. “Arguing with the president about the nation’s philosophy is not a good use of their time: if they fundamentally disagree with the president’s principles, and they wish to condemn them rather than persuade him, they should resign and go to work for somebody’s campaign. This dissent memorandum is most notable not for its number of signatures but for its almost totally disingenuous character: by ideologically framing it the way they did, the drafters guaranteed that Trump would disregard the material points about the executive order’s deficiencies. Like the activists in the streets, these diplomats are merely protesting Trump, not trying to change his policies.”