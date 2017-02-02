February 2, 2017
UPDATE ON THAT CALL BETWEEN TRUMP AND TURNBULL:
Senior US officials told the Washington Post that Donald Trump abruptly hung up on Mr Turnbull after just 25 minutes – when the pair were meant to speak for an hour.
But an indignant Mr Turnbull returned serve, telling 2GB’s Ben Fordham: ‘As far as the call is concerned, I’m very disappointed, the report the president hung up is not correct, the call ended courteously.’
Emphasis added.
I’m curious about the identities of those “senior U.S. officials.”