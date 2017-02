TAQIYYA: Man Who Claimed Mother Died In Iraq Due To Travel Ban Lied.

As it turns out, the real reason why Hager’s mother wasn’t permitted to fly to the United States on Friday was because she had been dead for five days.

Hager’s Imam confirmed on Wednesday that the original story was not accurate and that Naimma had passed away on January 22. Fox 2 was able to confirm the date of death as well.