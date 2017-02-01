February 1, 2017

THIS SORT OF BEHAVIOR SEEMS LIKE A CONSPIRACY TO INTERFERE WITH THE EXERCISE OF A CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT, AND THUS A FEDERAL CRIME: Violent protests force cancellation of Milo Yiannopoulos appearance at Berkeley. I hope that Attorney General Sessions will have the Justice Department look into this.

MORE: MILO Berkeley Event Evacuated as Masked Protesters Light Fires, Storm Venue.

STILL MORE: Thousands of Students and Anarchists Swarm Berkeley Campus to Protest Milo Speech. “Thousands of anarchists and students are swarming the University of California, Berkeley campus to protest a planned speech by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulous. There is currently a large fire blazing in front of the student union, which is surrounded by a ring of protesters, many of whom are clad in black.”

MORE STILL: “Berkeley still has rent control, but it hasn’t stopped Milo Yiannapoulos from living rent-free in the heads of the left. So in another triumph for his ironic performance art, a mini-riot has forced the cancelation of his speech here tonight.”