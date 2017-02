SPENGLER ON FAKE NEWS, FAILED STATES, AND ‘AMERICA FIRST:’ “One would have thought that a 90-day suspension of immigration from seven countries with minimal economic ties to the United States would be minor news. It has to be the best thing an American president has done since Ronald Reagan told Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall, because all the people I dislike have gone bat-guano crazy.”

Heh, indeed.™