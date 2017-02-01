February 1, 2017

DON SURBER: Orrin Hatch Joins The Party Of Trump.



But what about comity?

What about the long-term implications?

What about straining relations between the parties?

Don’t care. Democrats have never cared. Why should Republicans?

Democrats tried this crap in Wisconsin in February 2011. Remember the shouting mobs Democrats sent to the Capitol in Madison? Meanwhile, Democrats left the state to try to stop the vote in the legislature.

But Republican Governor Scott Walker did not bend, and he became the first governor in our nation’s history to survive a recall election.

And in November, Wisconsin flipped red in the presidential race for the first time since 1984.