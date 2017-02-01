February 1, 2017

CHANGE: United States, Saudi defence chiefs reject Iran ‘interventions’

New Pentagon chief James Mattis agreed in a telephone call with his Saudi counterpart to oppose Iranian “interventions” in the Middle East, Saudi state media reported on Wednesday.

Mattis and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed “their full rejection of the suspicious activities and interventions by the Iranian regime and its agents”, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The two ministers spoke on Tuesday.

Sunni-dominated Saudi Arabia regularly accuses Shiite Iran of interference in the region, while some of President Donald Trump`s picks for cabinet have adopted an anti-Iran stance.

Mattis, a retired four-star Marine general, has described Iran as “the biggest destabilising force in the Middle East”.