WELL, IT SHOULD BE. HARRY REID’S ABANDONMENT OF TRADITION SHOULD BE EXPENSIVE. Ted Cruz: Nuclear Option Is On The Table. I just heard Nina Totenberg on Morning Edition and she never even mentioned the possibility of going nuclear — just whether the GOP could pick up enough Dem votes to break a filibuster. But, of course, the filibuster as an institution was already broken under Harry Reid. And hey, until 2010, the filibuster was a terrible anti-Democratic institution anyway!