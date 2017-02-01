February 1, 2017

GOOD LORD: Executive Order Separates Badly Burned Iraqi Boy From Family.

After a heater exploded in the Iraqi refugee camp where he was sleeping, an aid group got two travel visas and rushed the boy to Shriner’s Hospital in Boston along with his father.

After preliminary surgery, his dad returned to their war-ravaged country to be with his wife as she gave birth to Dilbreen’s little brother. It was November 8th an hour before Donald Trump won the election. They named the baby ‘Trump.’

Dilbreen was set for a second surgery this month. His family was set to stay at the Peace House in Ipswich. Then they got the news their visas were suddenly revoked.

“So they are stranded in Iraq,” Schuchardt said. “The child is here. The need for surgery is pressing.”