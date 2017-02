NBC WANTS TO BE ‘THE NEXT FOX NEWS,’ INSIDERS SAY.

Shouldn’t be much of a problem for NBC, right? As the network’s then-president assured viewers (apparently with a straight face) in mid-November of 2004 after George W. Bush defeated John Kerry, “No one understands this NASCAR nation more than Brian [Williams].” Brian’s tanned, rested and ready to return from the racing circuit, from Iraq, even from the Philippines!