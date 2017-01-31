January 31, 2017

NEARLY THE MOST POWERFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD OR VICTIM – PICK ONE: Could Hillary seriously be blaming Obama for her loss?

First of all, saying Obama didn’t do enough seems patently insane. From the time the Democratic National Convention was over (which Obama and his wife headlined, as you’ll recall) he was out on the campaign trail constantly. Clinton got rides on Air Force One to lend her candidacy more gravitas and Obama appeared at so many rallies he barely had time left over on his schedule for golf or approving more business crushing regulations in the final months. He beseeched Democratic voters – particularly minorities – to get out there and safeguard his legacy by voting for Hillary. He said that if they didn’t show up, they would doing be a disservice to him, not to her. What else could the guy do?

To be fair, the Obama campaign and their DNC-MSM surrogates with bylines pounding Hillary and her husband with racism charges in 2008 had to have some negative impact on her performance in 2016. And speaking of 2008, perhaps it’s time for the left to update the metaphors in their leather helmet era playbook. In 2008, we were told by the left that Hillary must be defeated in her bid for the White House, or the totalitarian future depicted in George Orwell’s 1984 would finally arrive:

In 2016, Hillary was defeated in her bid for the White House – and we’re told by the left that the totalitarian future depicted in George Orwell’s 1984 has finally arrived!