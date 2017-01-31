January 31, 2017

SO AT THE ADVICE OF SOME INSTAPUNDIT READERS, and with the idea of providing some distraction after my father’s passing, I bought a Nikon D500. I’ve only had the chance to play with it a little bit, but the low-light performance is nothing short of amazing. I took a picture of my backyard when it was so dark I could hardly see anything, and at ISO 32,000 it was crystal clear.

It’s true that my decade-old D300 is a great camera by any objective measure, but things have come a long way. I’ll post some reports later.