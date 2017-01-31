January 31, 2017

LESS THAN IT SEEMS: Dems Try to Stop Trump’s Order in Congress, Rally at Supreme Court.

In the House, Republicans blocked immediate consideration of an effort by Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) and John Conyers (D-Mich.) to defund Trump’s executive order; they named their bill the Statue of Liberty Values Act.

Lofgren said her bill “states that President Trump’s executive order will have no effect or force of law and states that no funds or fees shall be used to implement the order.”

In their evening rally outside the highest court in the land, congressional Dems surrounded by a crowd of demonstrators sang “This Land Is Your Land” while waiting for someone to fix the microphones.