January 31, 2017

DON’T LISTEN TO WHAT THEY SAY; WATCH WHAT THEY DO: NBC wants to be ‘the next Fox News,’ insiders say.

“He believes he’s building MSNBC and NBC into the next Fox. It seems the network wants to take a more conservative tone,” a source said.

Kelly was hired at NBC without an official time slot, but Page Six exclusively revealed she would be taking over the “9 a.m. or 10 a.m. hour” of “Today” in September.

We’re told she is getting paid about $12 million a year for the gig, which will include a Sunday talk show.

Some fear Kelly may not be worth the bucks since her Fox replacement Tucker Carlson nearly doubled her ratings on Fox News after her departure.

We hear MSNBC anchor Joy Reid may also be on the chopping block.