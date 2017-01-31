January 31, 2017
THE DEEP STATE STRIKES BACK: US Diplomats Consider Filing Dissent Over Immigration Ban.
In recent days, drafts of a dissent memo have been circulating among diplomats and associates abroad expressing concern that the new restrictions — which Trump said would help “keep America safe” — are un-American and will actually paralyze efforts to stop terrorist attacks in the U.S.
“This ban … will not achieve its stated aim to protect the American people from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals admitted to the United States,” warned an early draft reviewed by ABC News.
Instead, the executive order will expand anti-American sentiment and “immediately sour relations” with key allies in the fight against terrorism, particularly many of the countries whose citizens are now blocked from traveling to the United States, according to the draft.
Now that’s just a draft memo, which somehow… mysteriously… accidentally… got leaked to ABC News.
But then there’s this, possibly only tangentially related headline from the WSJ: White House Fires Acting Attorney General Sally Yates After Defying Immigration Ban.
Details:
Ms. Yates learned of her firing Monday evening, in a letter from the White House hand-delivered to her office, according to a person familiar with the matter.
In a statement, the White House said Ms. Yates “has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.”
Dana Boente, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, will be acting attorney general until Mr. Trump’s attorney general nominee, Jeff Sessions, is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, which could happen next week.
We’ll see if this draft memo ever becomes finalized.