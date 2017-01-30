January 30, 2017

OBAMA HOLDOVER: Acting Attorney General Orders Justice Dept. Not to Defend Refugee Ban. Imagine what people would say if a Republican holdover did this to a Democratic president. . . .

UPDATE: “You’re fired.” You knew that was coming, right? “The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States. This order was approved as to form and legality by the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel.”

Well, if she seriously believed it was unconstitutional, she was right to decline to enforce it. And Trump was within his rights to replace her with someone who would. That’s how it works.

ANOTHER UPDATE: From the comments: “Hysterical Facebook friends and insane protestors continue to bolster my confidence that I voted correctly.”