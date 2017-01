GOOD LUCK WITH THAT: Anonymous Calls for BDS vs. U.S. to Take Down Trump.

BDS stands for “boycott, divest and sanctions.” Given that the U.S. dollar is the world’s major reserve currency, U.S. equities markets are the world’s largest, freest, and most dynamic, and that U.S. consumers are the world’s richest and most desired — Anonymous’ call barely even registers as virtue signaling.