January 30, 2017

IS TRUMP GOING AFTER H1B VISAS NEXT? Trump’s Next Immigration Move to Hit Closer to Home for Tech. “If implemented, the reforms could shift the way American companies like Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. recruit talent and force wholesale changes at Indian companies such as Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. Businesses would have to try to hire American first and if they recruit foreign workers, priority would be given to the most highly paid. . . . The foreign work visas were originally established to help U.S. companies recruit from abroad when they couldn’t find qualified local workers. In many cases, the companies are hiring for highly technical positions in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM. But in recent years, there have been allegations the programs have been abused to bring in cheaper workers from overseas to fill jobs that otherwise may go to Americans.”

UPDATE: As a reader in the comments notes, leftis should love this since they were cheering Bernie Sanders’ attacks on Disney’s H1B abuses.