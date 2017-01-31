January 31, 2017

CONSUMER CHOICE: Sales Of Short-Term Insurance Plans Could Surge If Health Law Is Relaxed.

After the Affordable Care Act was enacted, some people gravitated toward the short-term plans because they were willing to trade comprehensive coverage for a cheaper sticker price — even if it meant paying a tax penalty for not having the comprehensive coverage required in the law. Sales increased sharply. Now, as Republicans look for ways to loosen the health law’s coverage requirements and explore the possibility of not enforcing the requirement that people have health insurance, sales of short-term plans may be poised to grow even more. If that happens, consumer advocates say it could be bad for consumers.

And what do these “advocates” say is so bad for consumers?

As the policies’ name suggests, short-term plans provide coverage for a limited period, often six months or less. They generally don’t cover such things as pre-existing conditions, maternity services or prescription drugs. The policies typically have maximum coverage limits of about $1 million.

In short, the same kind of plans consumers were so crazy about that ObamaCare had to mandate them.

Leave it to the experts to tell people what they really want.