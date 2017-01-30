January 30, 2017

RECRUITING: The British Army Can’t Find Enough Soldiers.

Much like the U.S. military across the pond, the British military is struggling to find new recruits to take on new missions. Figures show 15,140 regular troops left the British military during the past 12 months, but only 13,450 new troops came in.

It’s a particularly acute problem for the British Army. The British parliament released data showing that 6,910 new recruits joined the Army over the past 12 months. The target was 9,580 — adding up to a shortfall of 28 percent.

Most notably, 2,380 troops signed up for the infantry against a target of 3,480 — the largest gap.