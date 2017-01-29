January 29, 2017

ROGER SIMON ON MY ISLAM PROBLEM AND YOURS:

No, ladies and gentleman, pretend though it’s otherwise, we do have an Islam problem, all of us. Europe as we knew it growing up is practically gone and our society has been badly infected. When a massive march of American women is led by a Muslim woman who insists she wants to “take the vagina away” of one of the great freedom fighters of our time, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a woman who herself has suffered from genital mutilation, we know things have come to a drastic pass.

But go on, blame Donald Trump. It’s all his fault. Islam doesn’t need a reformation. It’s just the same as all other religions… as long as you don’t study it. Or get in its path.