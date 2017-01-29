January 29, 2017

RESPONSE: COME AT ME THEN, IF YOU THINK YOU’RE HARD ENOUGH: Email Threatens to Release Names of CU-Boulder Students Attending Milo Speech.



Ticketholders to a Milo Yiannopoulos speech at the University of Colorado-Boulder received an anonymous message Wednesday afternoon, just hours before the event. “We know who you are, tonight we will know your faces,” the email threatened those who planned to hear the controversial alt-right provocateur. “The identities of attendees will be released to the public on a list of known Neo-Nazi sympathizers. We do not tolerate fascists.”

No, you are fascists. But failures:



Before Wednesday, a petition calling for CU-Boulder administrators to cancel Yiannopoulos’s speech gained more than 1,800 signatures. Chancellor Phillip DiStefano said in a news release that while the university does not endorse the viewpoints of all public speakers on campus, “we must support the free exchange of ideas.” The event drew more than 420 students and filling the room to capacity, Reinhart said.

And got more publicity because of the threats. Nice work, guys!