January 28, 2017

WELL, THIS IS STUPID: DHS Spox: Trump Muslim Ban Includes Green Card Holders. It’s fine to be more careful about admitting people from countries that are major terror exporters, but Green Card holders are permanent legal residents — they’re not “admitted,” they’re returning home. If there’s a problem with green card grants to people from those countries, it needs to be addressed systematically, not simply by stopping people at the border. This is a debacle, and I’d be very interested in knowing who actually drafted the order.

UPDATE: Obama’s administration made the “Muslim ban” possible and the media won’t tell you. “Where is the ‘Muslim ban?’ It turns out this was a form of fake news, or alternative facts. Trump didn’t select seven ‘Muslim-majority’ countries. US President Barack Obama’s administration selected these seven Muslim-majority countries. The Department of Homeland Security targeted these seven countries over the last years as countries of concern. . . . What? So there was a Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015 two years before Trump? There was a kind of ‘Muslim ban’ before the Muslim ban? But almost no one critiqued it in 2015 because it was Obama’s administration overseeing it.”

